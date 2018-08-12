Financial Survey: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) vs. InVitae (NVTA)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) and InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of InVitae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and InVitae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.00 million 44.98 -$26.51 million ($1.38) -4.26 InVitae $68.22 million 9.80 -$123.38 million ($2.65) -3.75

Miragen Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InVitae. Miragen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and InVitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -261.47% -46.99% -38.14% InVitae -125.03% -116.59% -64.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Miragen Therapeutics and InVitae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 InVitae 0 0 4 0 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.94, suggesting a potential upside of 205.06%. InVitae has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than InVitae.

Volatility and Risk

Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVitae has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats InVitae on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan. The company also develops MRG-107, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating neuronal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative indications, including spinal cord injury. It also develops preclinical product candidates for treating various indications, including oncology, visual pathologies, neurodegeneration, and hearing loss. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. It also operates Patient Insights Networks, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform that is used for the collection, analysis, and management of patient family history information. Invitae Corporation serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

