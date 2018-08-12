Financial Review: RingCentral (RNG) versus Carbonite (CARB)

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RingCentral and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 9 0 2.75 Carbonite 0 1 7 0 2.88

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $86.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Carbonite has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Carbonite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Carbonite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $501.53 million 13.75 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -250.29 Carbonite $239.46 million 5.34 -$4.00 million $0.50 76.10

Carbonite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -3.92% -5.93% -2.45% Carbonite 0.39% 46.67% 6.40%

Summary

Carbonite beats RingCentral on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Hybrid Backup, which protects a customer's data footprint on-premise and in the cloud and enables recovery while version history stored in the cloud safeguards against disaster; Carbonite Cloud Backup that automatically backs up data to the cloud and keeps physical and virtual systems protected with point-in-time restore; and Carbonite Onsite Backup, a flexible data protection solution, which backs up and replicates data securely across a customer's own private network. In addition, it offers Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; Carbonite Recover, a disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that securely replicates critical systems from a customer's primary environment to the cloud; Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads to and from any environment with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.