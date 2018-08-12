Financial Review: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences N/A -713.99% -122.29% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -73.54% -37.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coherus Biosciences and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.42%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 193.48%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 826.01 -$238.17 million ($4.48) -4.24 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.65 million ($4.80) -2.25

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Coherus Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It is also developing a pipeline of products in therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology comprising CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar, as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for multiple sclerosis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreement with Selexis SA and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

