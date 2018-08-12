Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Financial Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

Shares of Financial Engines stock remained flat at $$44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Financial Engines has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,221,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,816,000 after buying an additional 934,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,981,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 4,588.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 504,781 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,397,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.