Financial Comparison: Univar (UNVR) vs. FMC (FMC)

Univar (NYSE: UNVR) and FMC (NYSE:FMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FMC pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Univar does not pay a dividend. FMC pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FMC has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

89.4% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Univar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Univar and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar 2.19% 19.85% 3.91% FMC 23.96% 27.12% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Univar and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar 0 4 3 1 2.63 FMC 0 2 13 0 2.87

Univar currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. FMC has a consensus target price of $102.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Univar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Univar is more favorable than FMC.

Volatility and Risk

Univar has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Univar and FMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar $8.25 billion 0.46 $119.80 million $1.39 19.35 FMC $2.88 billion 4.10 $535.80 million $2.71 32.38

FMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Univar. Univar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FMC beats Univar on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univar

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, sealants, acids, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacture of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and services, as well as specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, colors, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients, which include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling, as well as waste management services. It distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

