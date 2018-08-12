Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,465 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon opened at $51.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

