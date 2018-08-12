Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,696 Shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 63.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index opened at $43.11 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 1-year low of $791.37 and a 1-year high of $887.23.

