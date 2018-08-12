Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 535 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 19,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $128.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

United Parcel Service opened at $119.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

