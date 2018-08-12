Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $222,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard opened at $70.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.51.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

