Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $394,000 Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH opened at $110.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

