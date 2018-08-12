FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.23.

FDS opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $217.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.02%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,132 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,235,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,306 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

