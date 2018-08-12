Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $146,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. ValuEngine raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $10,283,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 660,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $121,974,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,992,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,878,329. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

