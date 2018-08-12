Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Stake Increased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for approximately 3.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 13,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 306,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 299,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 214,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $180.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.99, for a total transaction of $41,137,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,992,698 shares of company stock worth $2,896,878,329. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

