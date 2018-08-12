Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 49.6364709773074 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

