Eyenovia (EYEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYEN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

