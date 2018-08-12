Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of Extreme Networks traded up $0.22, hitting $6.46, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 4,131,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,275. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Extreme Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 782,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 189,463 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 925.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,381,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Extreme Networks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 855,965 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.