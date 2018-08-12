Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.
Shares of Extreme Networks traded up $0.22, hitting $6.46, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 4,131,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,275. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Extreme Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 782,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 189,463 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 925.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,381,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Extreme Networks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 855,965 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
