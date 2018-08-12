Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.
XOG stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.42.
About Extraction Oil & Gas
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.
