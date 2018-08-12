Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 63,224.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.