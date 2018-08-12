Exterran (EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Exterran opened at $28.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Exterran has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.75 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%. equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,333,000 after buying an additional 244,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 237,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 221,808 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth about $4,028,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 131,876 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

