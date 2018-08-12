ExlService (EXLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on ExlService and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. ExlService has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $118,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $277,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $3,772,570. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 699.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 97,230 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.