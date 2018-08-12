Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Announces Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.63), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.12 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,127,659 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

