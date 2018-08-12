Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Announces Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.63), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of EVFM opened at $2.12 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $12.90.
In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,127,659 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
