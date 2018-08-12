EVINE Live (EVLV) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EVINE Live earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8061515814779 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

EVLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 215,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,968. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00, a PEG ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 2.53. EVINE Live has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. EVINE Live had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. TheStreet upgraded EVINE Live from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on EVINE Live from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 50,000 shares of EVINE Live stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,220 shares in the company, valued at $470,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,222 shares of company stock valued at $124,824. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

