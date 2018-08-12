Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Euroseas traded up $0.05, reaching $1.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

