Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.