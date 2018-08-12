Etherparty Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $143,906.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015857 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00295585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00182900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,840,353 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

