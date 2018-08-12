Etheroll Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,631.00 (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Etheroll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00012555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etheroll has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Etheroll has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $141,631.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etheroll Token Profile

Etheroll’s launch date was May 15th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

