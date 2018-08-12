Ethereum Lite Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ELITE)

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Ethereum Lite has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Lite has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Lite alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015819 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00296462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00184930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Lite Profile

Ethereum Lite’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite . Ethereum Lite’s official website is www.ethereumlite.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Lite

Ethereum Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.