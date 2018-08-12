Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q3 2018 Earnings (FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $14.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ FY2018 earnings at $62.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $14.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $15.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $63.39 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$850.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to C$700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to C$725.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$720.00 to C$770.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$703.33.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares opened at C$711.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$588.44 and a 12 month high of C$788.88.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.28 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$559.00, for a total transaction of C$745,147.00. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$760.52, for a total transaction of C$760,520.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.