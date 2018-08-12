Equitable Group (EQB) PT Raised to C$74.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.38.

Shares of EQB opened at C$64.50 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.50 and a 1 year high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.70 million. Equitable Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 45.86%.

In related news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Also, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$74,100.00.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

