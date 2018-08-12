Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $277,973,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 38,122.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 537,530 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,666,000 after acquiring an additional 357,966 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 498.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 243,495 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 69.2% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 571,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after acquiring an additional 233,528 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total transaction of $663,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,665.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $157,788.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,550 shares of company stock worth $2,730,394 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.30.

EQIX opened at $437.24 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

