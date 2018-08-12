Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

TSS opened at $93.87 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

