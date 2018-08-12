Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.62 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.78 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

