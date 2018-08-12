Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 565,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,727,000 after purchasing an additional 552,372 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 111.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 297,429 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

Shares of TSCO opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

