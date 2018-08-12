Endologix (ELGX) PT Set at $4.00 by Oppenheimer

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been given a $4.00 price target by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 14.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Endologix
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.
