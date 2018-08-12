Endologix (ELGX) PT Set at $4.00 by Oppenheimer

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been given a $4.00 price target by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts expect that Endologix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 14.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

