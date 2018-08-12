Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.3% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,515,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,730,000 after buying an additional 255,843 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,749,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 785,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,983,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,951,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,744,000 after buying an additional 230,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,360,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,293,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Enbridge opened at $35.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 135.06%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

