eMagin Co. (EMAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,757 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 13th total of 1,232,324 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,413,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of eMagin opened at $1.73 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. eMagin has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 57.13%.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

