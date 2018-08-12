Elysian 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,568.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, Qryptos and IDEX. Elysian has a market capitalization of $703,142.00 and approximately $87,568.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,037,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Mercatox, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

