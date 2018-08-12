electroCore (ECOR) to Release Earnings on Monday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of electroCore opened at $13.16 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. electroCore has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Get electroCore alerts:

In other electroCore news, major shareholder Global Health Innovation Merck purchased 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.