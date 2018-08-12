Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $301,052.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $4.33 million and $301,052.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network and TDAX. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015773 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00300943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00183191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013817 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,849,572 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, TDAX, DDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

