eGain Corp (EGAN) Position Cut by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,339 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain opened at $14.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. eGain Corp has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $114,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,928.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,996.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

