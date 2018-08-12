EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $365,082.00 and $404.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000976 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,592,336 coins and its circulating supply is 2,774,275 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.