Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 60.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

