Eastern (EML) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eastern earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9180420184581 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Eastern traded down $1.75, reaching $26.30, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 69,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.39. Eastern has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

