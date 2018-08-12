EAM Investors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 396,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Below by 72.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,331,000 after buying an additional 270,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.7% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

