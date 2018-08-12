Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Given a $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 229,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

