e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Shares Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 97,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 464,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after buying an additional 477,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,444,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $707.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

