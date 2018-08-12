e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.84.

NYSE ELF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

