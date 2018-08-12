e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.84.
NYSE ELF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
