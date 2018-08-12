e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.84.
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,803. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $858,418. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.