e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.84.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,803. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $858,418. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

