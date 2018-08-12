E-Dinar Coin Hits Market Cap of $8.30 Million (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $42,786.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, LocalTrade and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012150 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002013 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com . E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LocalTrade, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

