Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 10.83. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1094.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

