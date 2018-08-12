Dycom Industries (DY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dycom Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 48.1562658893237 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

DY stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

