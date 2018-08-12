DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,083 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,962 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.